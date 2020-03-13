‘Ghostbusters’ Theme Song Performer Ray Parker Jr. Launches Power Chord Films

Grammy-winning artist Ray Parker Jr., famously known for performing the theme song to the 1984 Ghostbusters film, has teamed with global financier Ola Strøm and documentary filmmaker Fran Strine to form Power Chord Films, a production company dedicated to telling the unknown stories behind legendary music artists.

Power Chord aims to develop, finance, and produce projects at various budget ranges with a mandate to serve as a top-tier supplier of mainstream projects for both studios and major streamers.

The first film under the new venture will be Strine’s documentary, Who You Gonna Call, which chronicles Parker Jr.’s true story from struggles growing up on the racially charged streets of Detroit in the 1960s to writing and recording the global smash hit song Ghostbusters, which became a universally recognized pop culture classic.

Before Ghostbusters, which also earned Parker Jr. an Oscar nom, he wrote songs, performed and worked as a session musician with the industry’s biggest icons like Barrie White, New Edition, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Gladys Knight, Patti Labelle, The Temptations, The Carpenters and The Supremes.

Strøm, who has nearly 40 years of experience in business and finance, is the Chairman of BE Bio Energy Group AG and Blue Diamond Asset Management AG and Vice Chairman of Solör Bioenergi Holding AB.

Strine, who was recently awarded the 2020 Kodak Documentary Award, spent twenty years on the road as a rock photographer and videographer before bringing his talents to documentary film. He’s toured with iconic music artists such as Dolly Parton, NickelBack, Staind, and Seether.

“When the three of us collaborated to create Who You Gonna Call, we knew we wanted to tell more of these positive, heartfelt stories to audiences worldwide,” said Strine. “Our combined talents will be the key to telling some of the best stories in music and beyond and we can’t wait to show audiences our first film together in Who You Gonna Call.