Gersh Signs ‘Madame Secretary’ & ‘Switched At Birth’ Producer Joy Gregory

Joy Gregory
Joy Gregory Agency courtesy

EXCLUSIVE: Gersh has signed TV writer-producer Joy Gregory, whose credits include Madame SecretarySwitched At Birth and Jericho.

Gregory worked on more than 100 episodes of CBS drama Madame Secretary, which ran 2014-19. She wrote on 15 episodes and was an executive producer on 94. Tea Leoni starred in the political drama about the life of a Secretary of State trying to balance work with family.

ABC family drama Switched At Birth, which ran 2011-17, followed two teenage girls whose lives are turned upside down when they find out they were switched at birth.

Gregory is writer-producer of feature The Shaggs, which is in development. The film is an adaptation of the off-Broadway musical The Shaggs: Philosophy Of The World, based on the real-life story of a trio of sisters whose late-’60s band polarized critics. They were dubbed visionary by some, while others called them the worst band in rock history.

Gregory is managed by Schachter Entertainment.

