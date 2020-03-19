Sequestered German ‘Big Brother’ Cast Is Finally Told About The Coronavirus Pandemic

It’s been said that a lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its pants.

But for the cast of the 13th edition of the German version of Big Brother, that statement had an ironic twist, as they’ve just now learned what the rest of the world has known for several months – there’s a deadly pandemic changing the way we live.

After more than a month of sequestration inside their reality series house, the producers broke the news to the 14 guests. They entered the home early in February, just as the virus started to gain worldwide traction outside of China.

On March 9, four guests were added to the house, but were not allowed to mention what was going on in the outside world. The producers vowed to let their house guests know if a loved one was infected, but then took a further step, having show host Jochen Schropp and a doctor explain what was going on.

Watch the subtitled revelation and the shocked reaction above.