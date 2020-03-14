Genesis Breyer P-Orridge Dies: Influential Musician, Writer And Artist Who Pushed Gender Boundaries Was 70

Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, whose career in music, art, and writing pushed boundaries and challenged conventions, has died. She was 70 and passed today at her home in New York from leukemia at age 70.

The death was shared on Facebook by the artist’s manager, Ryan Martin, and contained statements from Genesis’s daughters Genesse and Caresse P-Orridge.

Genesis’s long public career started with the influential British rock bands Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV. From there, the career expanded into such areas as a fan club that asked for bodily fluid samples, and a surgical attempt to merge identifies with wife Jacqueline Mary Breyer into a being called a pandrogyne.

Born Neil Andrew Megson on Feb. 22, 1950, in Manchester, England, Genesis was the second child of two semi-professional actors. That served her well when she adopted the identity of Genesis P-Orridge, a child of the 1960s whose experiments with art, drugs and spiritual pursuits were on the cutting edge of the moment.