‘Gangster Capitalism’: NRA To Be Focus Of Season 2 Of Documentary Podcast Series From C13Originals

EXCLUSIVE: Documentary podcast series Gangster Capitalism is returning for a second season with the NRA in its sights this time.

The show, which is hosted by documentarian Andrew Jenks and is produced by Cadence13’s C13Originals, followed the college admissions scandal in its first season last year.

The new run will see Jenks look into the National Rifle Association (NRA) tracing key moments and following the money trail of this almost 150-year-old nonprofit organization. The eight-episode run will feature reports from gun shows, conferences, and protests and will include interviews with former staffers, members and lobbyists, as well as everyday Americans.

The podcast will launch its first two episodes on March 25 (you can listen to a trailer below) with new episodes available weekly. It is exec produced by Chris Corcoran, Zak Levitt, and Andrew Jenks, written and directed by Zak Levitt and Andrew Jenks and produced by Lloyd Lochridge and Perry Crowell.

It comes after the first season of the podcast, which looked at how the college admissions scandal exposed a slew of Hollywood celebrities and Fortune 500 CEOs, was optioned by Entertainment 360 for an anthology TV series.

“As we further develop and expand our C13Originals slate, we’re prioritizing impactful and ambitious documentaries geared around culture, business, moments in time, music and more” said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13. “Our objective is about finding the right stories, and how we tell and express them, so that the audience can immerse itself in what we believe will create conversation and engagement.”