‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Indira Varma Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Game of Thrones alumna Indira Varma says she has tested positive for coronavirus. The actress, who currently stars on ABC’s drama series For Life, revealed the news on Instagram.

“I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people,” she wrote.

Varma had been in rehearsals for Anton Chekhov’s play The Seagull in London’s West End, alongside fellow Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke. Production on the first season of For/Life wrapped at the end of January, so there is no danger to the crew as several weeks had passed before her diagnosis . The play is on hold due to coronavirus.

“So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes (sic),” Varma wrote in her Instagram post, which features photos from play rehearsals.

Varma’s diagnosis came just days after another Game of Thrones alum Kristofer Hivju also said that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Varma played the role of Ellaria Sand in GoT, and portrays Safiya Masry in For Life.