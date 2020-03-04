FX Acquires First Documentary Feature ‘AKA Jane Roe’, Sets Premiere Date For Roe V. Wade Film

FX Networks has set their first documentary feature AKA Roe which puts the spotlight on the real-life Norma McCorvey who was known as “Jane Roe” in the historic Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case. The docu will premiere May 22 at 9 pm ET/PT on FX and will be available the following day on FX on Hulu.

The film follows the true story of McCorvey in the landmark ruling on abortion rights. The docu will feature her final series of interviews prior to her death and reveals the unvarnished truth behind her journey from pro-choice to pro-life and beyond – in what she calls her “deathbed confession.

AKA Jane Roe is the latest addition to FX’s growing slate of non-fiction series and documentary features. The network is currently airing the first season of The Weekly, a narrative docuseries with The New York Times, and the four-part docuseries The Most Dangerous Animal of All which is set to premiere on Friday, March 6 at 10 pm ET/PT. FX’s roster of non-fiction projects also includes Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur, A Wilderness of Error, Pride, Hip Hop Untold and Women in Comedy.

AKA Jane Roe is directed by Nick Sweeney who also produces with Kerstin Emhoff and Chiemi Karasawa. Check out the poster for the film below.