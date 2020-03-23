‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ Sets TV Return Date Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee is returning to TV Wednesday, March 25 amid the coronavirus crisis. With Bee working from home, Full Frontal will air in its regular 10:30 pm timeslot on TBS, with Bee’s husband and quarantine roommate filming the episode from a socially distant six feet away, the network said today.

“Doctors, nurses, and grocery store clerks are fighting on the front lines, and the least the rest of us can do is stay home,” said Bee. “Even if that means my husband just became both my cameraman and makeup artist.”



Full Frontal with Samantha Bee has been on hiatus since March 12th due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bee has continued to film her mini digital series Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee from her home during the shutdown.

In its first four seasons, Full Frontal has earned an Outstanding Writing Emmy and a WGA Award for its two Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner specials honoring a free press, as well as seventeen Emmy nominations, an additional WGA Award nomination, a Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information, two additional TCA Award nominations, two PGA nominations and four DGA nominations. The series is executive produced by Samantha Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, and Pat King.

As Deadline reported exclusively last night, the digital The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah with begin airing weeknights in The Daily Show‘s 11 PM time slot on Comedy Central, part of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Brands Group.