‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ To Go Dark Next Week Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee will go dark next week over concerns about the spreading coronavirus, TBS said Friday.

“Following the news that the CBS production offices and studios where Full Frontal with Samantha Bee tapes had been compromised, the show has gone on hiatus and will be dark the week of March 16,” the network said in a statement.

TBS added the “move is being made out of an abundance of caution regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and production is monitoring the situation closely to determine how quickly and safely the show can return.”

The decision follows word Thursday that two CBS News staffers who work in the building with Bee tested positive for the virus.

Full Frontal said Wednesday that it would begin filming without a live in-studio audience beginning with that night’s episode.

Bee joked that she would “do the show in front of a mirror, which I actually prefer,” adding, “Despite the efforts being taken, we still have heard from Sean Spicer that tonight’s taping ‘was the largest audience ever to witness [a taping of Full Frontal], period, both in person and around the globe.’ Wow!”