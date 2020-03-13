FS1 Sidelines All Of Its Live Daily Studio Shows

FS1 is the latest network to suspend production of some programming amid the coronavirus outbreak. Fox Sports said today that all of FS1’s live daily studio shows will go dark until at least Friday, March 20.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees,” FS1 said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly.”
Here is the list of affected shows, followed by FS1’s full statement:
First Things First
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed
The Herd with Colin Cowherd
Speak For Yourself
Lock It In
NASCAR Race Hub
FOX Sports statement on FS1 daily programming below.
Updated programming schedule for this weekend:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) March 13, 2020
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.