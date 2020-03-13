Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

LAUSD Teachers Union Calls For School System Shutdown “Over The Next Day Or So”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

More TV Productions Shut Down Due To Coronavirus

Read the full story

FS1 Sidelines All Of Its Live Daily Studio Shows

FS1

FS1 is the latest network to suspend production of some programming amid the coronavirus outbreak. Fox Sports said today that all of FS1’s live daily studio shows will go dark until at least Friday, March 20.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees,” FS1 said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly.”

Here is the list of affected shows, followed by FS1’s full statement:

First Things First
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed
The Herd with Colin Cowherd
Speak For Yourself
Lock It In
NASCAR Race Hub
Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad