‘Frozen 2’ Gets An Earlier-Than-Expected Release On Disney+ To Keep The Kids Amused

School districts across the world are closing because of the coronavirus, and kids will largely be confined to home to prevent exposure. So what’s a parent to do?

Riding to the rescue is the Walt Disney Company, which will make Frozen 2 available in the US and internationally on its Disney+ subscription streaming service three months ahead of schedule. The film will bow in the US beginning Sunday, March 15. Internationally, Frozen 2 will be available on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 17.

In the US, the film will initially be available in high definition, with Ultra HD video playback available to all subscribers on Tuesday, March 17.

The 2019 sequel to the No. 1 animated film of all-time returns Elsa the Snow Queen, sister Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven on a journey into the unknown to discover the source of Elsa’s magical powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle. Elsa, although happy to be surrounded by the people of Arendelle, finds herself strangely unsettled. After hearing a mysterious voice call out to her, Elsa travels to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond her kingdom — an adventure that soon turns into a journey of self-discovery.

New Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the company was pleased to share the film earlier, noting, “the themes of perseverance and the importance of family are messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device.”

Kristen Bell (“The Good Place,” “Veronica Mars”), Idina Menzel (Broadway’s “Rent” and “Wicked,” “Uncut Gems”), Josh Gad (Broadway’s “The Book of Mormon,” “Little Monsters”) and Jonathan Groff (Broadway’s “Spring Awakening” and “Hamilton,” “Mindhunter”) return to Arendelle as the voices of Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff, respectively.

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld,” “Mildred Pierce,” “The Wrestler”) joins the cast as Queen Iduna, Anna and Elsa’s mother, and Sterling K. Brown (“Waves,” “Black Panther,” “This Is Us”) portrays Lieutenant Destin Mattias.

The film is directed by Chris Buck (“Frozen,” “Tarzan,” “Surfs Up”) and Jennifer Lee (Walt Disney Animation Studios’ chief creative officer, writer/director “Frozen,” writer “Frozen” Broadway, screenwriter “A Wrinkle in Time”). Lee also wrote the screenplay. The film is produced by Peter Del Vecho (“Frozen,” “The Princess and the Frog”) and executive produced by Byron Howard (“Zootopia”). Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez (“Frozen” film/Broadway, Off-Broadway’s “In Transit”) and Robert Lopez (“Frozen” film/Broadway, Broadway’s “The Book of Mormon”) wrote seven all-new original songs for the film, and Christophe Beck, who scored “Frozen,” composed the score.