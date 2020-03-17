French Open Shifts Dates To Fall Over Coronavirus, Scrambling Grand Slam Schedule

The French Tennis Federation said Tuesday that it is moving the dates of the 2020 French Open to September 20-October 4. One of pro tennis’ four Grand Slam events, the tournament this year had been set to begin May 18.

The move likely means shifts are in play for Wimbledon and the New York-set U.S. Open, which traditionally follow the French on the Grand Slam calendar.

“We have made a difficult yet brave decision in this unprecedented situation, which has evolved greatly since last weekend,” said Bernard Giudicelli, president of the FFT. “We are acting responsibly, and must work together in the fight to ensure everybody’s health and safety.”

The French is the second of four Slams on the pro tour, and follows the Australian Open which concluded February 2. Wimbledon, at London’s All England Club, is currently scheduled for June 29-July 12; as of today, officials said those dates were on. The U.S. Open remains scheduled for August 24-September 13 in Flushing, NY.

Last week, the men’s ATP and women’s WTA tours and the International Tennis Federation postponed their seasons, the ATP through April 20 and the WTA through May 2. Tournaments that were canceled included the marquee BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, CA.