Fox To Cover Insurance Premiums For Employees Enrolled in Company Plans

Fox Corp. will cover medical insurance premiums for employees enrolled in Fox-sponsored and union plans for the next six months, chief operating officer John Nallen said in a memo to staff on Tuesday. It’s the latest move in an industry trying to address the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic on employees.

See memo below:

Colleagues,

While we are all focused on staying healthy and safe, I want to highlight for you several features of your FOX medical insurance package, including new benefits offered in response to the spread of Coronavirus.

First, effective with your next pay period and continuing for the next six months, FOX will cover medical insurance premiums for employees enrolled in the FOX-sponsored plans.

Related Story BAFTA Postpones TV Awards Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

This means that the premium payment that you make through your normal pay cycle process will be suspended for the next six months while the Company makes that medical insurance premium payment for you. For clarity, you will continue to make payments for any other FOX-sponsored insurance plans in which you are enrolled, including Vision or Dental. FOX will also cover six months of any employee-paid portion of medical insurance premiums for our full-time staff union employees who receive medical coverage through union medical plans.

Additionally, we will be waiving the copay for Telemedicine, which offers access to doctors by phone or video to employees with FOX benefits.

I also would like to take the opportunity to remind you that full-time FOX employees are always eligible to receive full salary continuation for up to six months if they are on an authorized illness-related leave of absence.

I want to reiterate what you have been hearing from all of our leaders, your health and safety are our priority during this challenging time. We will continue to look for ways to ease the stress and inconvenience that these circumstances have brought to our daily lives.

Please take good care of yourselves and your families.

Sincerely,

John