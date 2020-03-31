Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Howard Stern Announces SiriusXM Offering Free Access To Streaming Service Through May 15

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Christopher Meloni Returning As 'SVU's Elliot Stabler For New Dick Wolf NBC Series

Read the full story

Fox Selling $1.2 Billion In Debt, Follows Disney, Comcast, Others In Seeking Coronavirus Cash Cushion

Fox Corp, headquarters
Mark Lennihan/AP/Shutterstock

Fox Corp. said it is selling $1.2 million worth of notes and will use net proceeds for general corporate purposes. Companies are raising cash at a rapid pace as a nest egg against the harsh economic impact and unknown duration of the coronvirus.

Earlier Tuesday Fox said the the COVID-19 spread could have an adverse material impact on its business. It’s the latest in a stream of companies to both dislcose the risk publicly and raise cash to see it through hard times. Comcast, Disney and ViacomCBS have all tapped the debt market recently. Discovery drew down a portion of a revolving credit facilty. So did AMC.

For said in an SEC filing it expects the offering to close on April 7. It’s offering two traches of senior notes for $600 million: one, of 3.050% notes due 2025, and one of 3.500% otes due 2030.

Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad