Fox News Cancels Upfront Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Fox News Channel cancels upfront

Has Fox News opened the floodgates? The network is the first to cancel its advertisers upfront presentation scheduled for March 24 due to coronavirus concerns.

“In a precautionary effort to keep our employees, client and agency partners safe, we have determined that it would be best to cancel our upcoming event in New York based on public health concerns due to coronavirus,” Jeff Collins, exec VP, advertising sales, Fox News, said in a statement to Ad Age, which first reported the cancellation late Tuesday.

