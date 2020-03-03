Fox, Others Pull Out Of Major Media Conference On Coronavirus Fears

Fox Corp. said it will be skipping the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference where Lachlan Murdoch was scheduled to present Wednesday. It said the decision “was made out of an abundance of caution due to evolving public health concerns regarding COVID-19.”

COO Sheryl Sandberg and CFO David Wehne, who were going to present today, were also no-shows. The social media giant had announced last week that it would no longer be participating out of an abundance of caution, which has become the corporate boilerplate.

Disney executive chairman and until recently CEO Bob Iger was also slated for today but Disney canceled. There was no statement so its not clear if it was related to the virus or to the CEO abrupt handoff of the chief executive post to Bob Chapek last week.

Brian Roberts, CEO of Comcast and John Stankey, CEO of WarnerMedia did present. Viacom confirmed that CEO Bob Bakish would present as planned on Wednesday.