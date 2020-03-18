Fox To Offer Local Broadcasts And Fox News To All Pay-TV Subscribers

Fox Corp. said it’s partnered with pay-TV distributors to offer unlimited access to Fox News and Fox television station broadcasts to people regardless of the specific packages they subscribe to.

Fox said it will also leverage its own distribution platforms to free stream Fox News Channel and the stations across an array of streaming options. Fox News will be available for free on FoxNews.com, the Fox News app, Fox.com, and the Fox Now app, Fox’s 29 owned and operated stations will be available for free on Fox.com and the Fox Now app.

“Our highest duty as a company is to provide the individuals and communities we serve with information and analysis to help educate and protect them during dangerous times,” said Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch.

Last week Fox launched CoronavirusNOW.com, a free-to-site with breaking news, live stream updates, and interviews with health officials. It is partnering with the Ad Council and National Association of Broadcasters to air public service announcements about coronavirus across its platforms. Fox stations and Fox News are collaborating on a three-minute live report weekdays anchored by Bill Hemmer with national perspectives, facts and context on coronavirus.