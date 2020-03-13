‘Foundation’ TV Series Suspends Production In Ireland Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Click to Skip Ad
Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Add Apple TV+ and Skydance Television’s high-profile Foundation drama series to the growing list of TV series that have shut down production in face of a global coronavirus pandemic. The adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s dci-fi novel trilogy, starring Jared Harris and Lee Pace, had been filming in Ireland as the country’s largest-scale production ever,

The shutdown decision follows the announcement by Irish Prime Minister An Taoiseach of COVID-19 restrictive measures, which include the canceling of any indoor mass gatherings of 100 people or more and outdoor mass gatherings of more than 500 people.

“Skydance, along with Apple, have made the decision to temporarily suspend filming on Foundation, the styudio said in a statement to Deadline Thursday night. “The health and safety of our cast and crew is our top priority and we are closely monitoring the situation.”

The 10-episode series chronicles the epic saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

