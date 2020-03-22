Former L.A. Opera General Director Placido Domingo Says He Has Coronavirus

Placido Domingo claims he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The 79-year-old revealed his condition in a Facebook post today.

The “Three Tenors” star said he felt it was his “moral duty” to share his diagnosis. He and his family are in “self-isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary.” Domingo is married to opera singer Marta Domingo and has three children, but did not reveal their medical status.

He described his symptoms as a fever and cough, and urged fans to “be extremely careful” by practicing measures like frequent hand washing and social distancing.

“Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon. Please follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves but our entire community.”

Domingo has been out of the limelight because of accusations of sexual harassment levied against him by multiple women. He has since canceled performances and has said he will not perform in the future.