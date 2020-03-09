Former Endemol Shine International Chief Cathy Payne To Head Banijay Rights; Tim Mutimer Set To Exit Role

EXCLUSIVE: Cathy Payne, former head of Endemol Shine International, is set to head Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians production group.

Deadline understands that the move will see Tim Mutimer, who is Head of Distribution at Banijay Group and CEO of Banijay Rights, exit the role.

The move is somewhat of a surprise given that Payne revealed in October 2019 that she was stepping down as CEO of Endemol Shine International, two weeks before Banijay’s $2.2BN takeover of Peaky Blinders and Big Brother production group Endemol Shine was announced. The mega-acquisition is expected to close at some point over the summer.

Payne has had a nearly thirty year affiliation with Endemol and its subsidiaries; she was CEO of Endemol Shine International since 2015 and before that she was CEO of Endemol Worldwide Distribution since 2009 and CEO of Southern Star International when it was acquired by Endemol.

Payne said back in October that she was looking forward to a “brand new challenge” and bringing together Banijay Rights and Endemol Shine International will certainly be that.

Mutimer has been CEO of Banijay Rights since 2016, overseeing its teams in London, Paris and Copenhagen. He joined that role from running Zodiak Rights, which was subsumed by Banijay when the French group merged with Zodiak Media in 2015/16. Before that he worked at BBC Worldwide, where he sold shows such as Top Gear and Sherlock and at ITV’s international sales arm, selling shows such as Prime Suspect and Poirot.