‘For Life’ Premiere Demo Rating More Than Triples In Live+35 Multiplatform Play

Following a modest linear Live+Same Day debut, ABC’s new midseason legal drama For Life is showing some strong digital legs.

After 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms, the series debut of For Life grew to 8.6 million total viewers and a 2.53 rating among Adults 18-49. That is an increase of +5.4 million total viewers and by +242% among Adults 18-49 from Live+Same Day to Multiplatform+35 Day.

Without multi-platform play factored in, For Life‘s 18-49 rating rose by +100% from its Live+Same Day to s Live+35 Day, the biggest playback increase for any new broadcast midseason debut — scripted or unscripted — this season.

For Life executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is a special guest star in tonight’s episode, “Do Us Part,” in which Aaron (Nicholas Pinnoc) struggles to balance the demands of his own case with the needs of an inmate who’s fighting for the right to marry his dying girlfriend.

50 Cent, Nicholas Pinnock, fellow star Joy Bryant and series creator Hank Steinberg will be going live on Instagram during the episode’s East Coast airing tonight. They will go live at 6:45 PM PT/9:45 PM ET on 50’s Instagram account, @50cent.

The drama, a co-production from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios, stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, Indira Varma as Safiya Masry, Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace, Mary Stuart Masterson as Anya Harrison, Boris McGiver as DA Maskins, Glenn Fleshler as Frank Foster, Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop, Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace and Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell.

For Life is executive produced by Hank Steinberg and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson via G-Unit Film & Television, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions and Isaac Wright, Jr.