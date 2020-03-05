‘Flack’: Producers “Confident” Of Finding New U.S. Home For Anna Paquin Dark Comedy

Anna Paquin’s dark comedy drama Flack may well find another home in the U.S. after it was abruptly pulled by Pop TV.

Yesterday, it emerged that the ViacomCBS-backed network was pulling three of its five original series, including Flack, Florida Girls and Best Intentions. Flack was set to launch its second season on Pop on March 13.

However, Jimmy Mulville, who runs Flack producer Hat Trick Productions, told Deadline that he was “confident” of finding a new Stateside home for the series, which is co-produced by Paquin and Stephen Moyer’s CASM Films. A co-production with British broadcaster UKTV, it will still air on UKTV’s W network in March.

“It’s sad to end the show on Pop, the first season did well for them and UKTV,” said Mulville. “I’m confident that we’ll be able to find another home for the show. There’s no shortage of platforms.”

Mulville said he was travelling to LA over the next couple of weeks to sell another show and would be taking meetings to find a new network. He added that he would work with Pop to find a new home as the network has an ownership stake in the series.

“UKTV has enjoyed working with Pop on the successful launch of Flack series one and were looking forward to the second series launching in the U.S. too,” a UKTV spokeswoman told Deadline. “The show is distributed via Hattrick International, which has already sold the show into a number of territories globally.”

Set in the world of high-stakes celebrity public relations, the series stars Paquin as a master of the dark arts of PR. The six-episode second season also features new cast members Sam Neill, Daniel Dae Kim and guest star Martha Plimpton. The second season picks up with Robyn (Paquin) putting her life back together after her myriad addictions got the better of her at the end of Season one. Focusing on rebuilding her relationship with her sister and keeping her clients out of the headlines, she must also face a new and unexpected revelation head-on. Meanwhile, her boss Caroline (Sophie Okonedo) is surprised to see her ex (Neill) return, while Eve (Lydia Wilson) is tasked with keeping new client Gabriel Cole (Kim) satisfied, and Melody (Rebecca Benson) is adjusting to a new life after leaving the firm. Plimpton will appear in an episode as Robyn’s late mother. Genevieve Angelson (Titans, Good Girls Revolt) also returns as Robyn’s sister Ruth, alongside Rufus Jones (Home) and Arinze Kene. Other Season 2 guest stars will include Jane Horrocks; Giles Terera; and Amanda Abbington, reprising her role as Alexa.