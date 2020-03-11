UPDATED, 10 AM: Quibi today handed a formal series order to Trip, a romantic comedy set on New York’s Fire Island, from Joel Kim Booster (The Other Two, Sunnyside) and Jax Media (Russian Doll, The Other Two).

Written by Booster, Trip, set on the iconic Fire Island, is an unapologetic, modern day rom-com inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. The story centers around two best friends who set out to have a legendary week-long summer vacation with the help of cheap rosé and a cadre of eclectic friends.

Jax Media produces.

Booster is a co-producer on Jax Media-produced The Other Two, which was just picked up for a second season on Comedy Central. He also is a co-lead on NBC’s new comedy series Sunnyside, from Kal Penn and Matt Murray, which premieres tomorrow.

JAX Media also is behind the critically acclaimed and Emmy nominated Russian Doll, starring Natasha Lyonne on Netflix and the final season of Broad City for Comedy Central. Jax Media is also currently in production on A Black Lady Sketch Show with Issa Rae and Robin Thede at HBO, Paul Rudd’s Netflix series Living with Yourself coming later this year and will be producing the recently announced Untitled Amy Hoggart Project. Additionally Jax Media produces Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and Search Party on TBS, the recently launched Desus & Mero on Showtime, Younger on TV Land, and Florida Girls on Pop TV.