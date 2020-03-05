FilmNation Entertainment Taps Courtney Saladino Gurney As VP Television

EXCLUSIVE: FilmNation Entertainment continues to ramp up its television business, hiring former Marvel Television executive Courtney Saladino Gurney as its new Vice President, Television. In her new role, Gurney will source and develop material for the company, reporting to FilmNation’s EVP, Television Stefanie Berk.

“We are thrilled to welcome Courtney to FilmNation. With her vast knowledge and experience across multiple television brands, she is an exciting addition to the television team,” said Berk.

Saladino Gurney previously served as the Director of Original Programming for Marvel Television where she oversaw Marvel’s Helstrom for Hulu; Marvel’s Jessica Jones for Netflix; and Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger for Freeform. Prior to joining Marvel, she ran Film & Television development at Junction Entertainment for director Jon Turteltaub.

FilmNation’s growing television slate includes Derek Cianfrance’s upcoming limited series I Know This Much Is True, starring Mark Ruffalo for HBO; an adaption of Isabel Allende’s The House of the Spirits for Hulu; Daisy Goodwin’s American Duchess; and John Updike’s Rabbit Run, a co-production with UK outfit Lookout Point.

“It is wonderful to be joining such an innovative and creative team working on a diverse slate of films and television. I am excited to be part of a company that embraces filmmakers and creative talent, and is driven to push the boundaries of storytelling in dynamic and provocative ways,” said Saladino Gurney.