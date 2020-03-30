Film Bridge International Launches Horror Label After Dark, Boards Four Pics From Dallas Sonnier’s Cinestate

EXCLUSIVE: Ellen Wander’s LA-based sales firm Film Bridge International is launching a horror label called Film Bridge After Dark, i.e. F-BAD.

Film Bridge has picked up a slate of movies from Dallas Sonnier’s (Bone Tomahawk) Cinestate, owner of the Fangoria and Rebeller labels. Among the titles which will be sold internationally are Castle Freak and Porno.

The former, a re-imagining of Stuart Gordon’s 1995 film about a horrific creature lurking within the shadows of a castle, is directed by Tate Steinsiek and written by Kathy Charles. The film is set to be released in North America by RLJE and Fangoria in summer 2020.

Horror-comedy Porno is about a group of seemingly wholesome movie theatre employees in a small Christian town who discover a mysterious old film that unleashes a sex demon which tempts and terrorizes them. Keola Racela directs from a script by Matt Black and Laurence Vannicelli. Shudder and Fangoria picked the film up after SXSW 2019 and plan to release in coming months.

F-BAD has also acquired Cinestate movies Satanic Panic with Rebecca Romijn and TIFF Midnight Madness movie The Standoff At Sparrow Creek with James Badge Dale.

The label will be run by Jordan Dykstra as Managing Director. Dykstra has recently served as Sales Manager at Film Bridge.

Film Bridge recently completed production on horror Trick (pictured) by Patrick Lussier (My Bloody Valentine), starring Omar Epps. Lussier made the film as an homage to his mentor, Wes Craven, with whom he collaborated as an editor on the Scream franchise. In Trick, an elusive serial killer returns to a small town each Halloween targeting high school students as his victims. RLKE released stateside.

“We’re thrilled to be establishing a partnership with Dallas Sonnier’s Cinestate. We hope to build a long-term relationship with Dallas under our new banner, Film Bridge After Dark”, said Dykstra. “We love the genre. Cinestate produces uncompromised and unrelenting genre titles. As we build the division we’re also actively seeking new relationships with other talented filmmakers. We’re looking for projects in all stages.”

Most recently, Film Bridge International has represented and/or produced Buffaloed starring Zoey Deutch, Judy Greer, and Jai Courtney, Spinning Man starring Pierce Brosnan and Guy Pearce and Misconduct with Al Pacino, Anthony Hopkins, and Josh Duhamel.