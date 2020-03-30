Felicity Huffman Movie ‘Tammy’s Always Dying’ Lands At Quiver Distribution With VOD Bow Planned

EXCLUSIVE: Quiver Distribution has picked up the North American rights to Tammy’s Always Dying, the dark comedy directed by Amy Jo Johnson (best remembered as the original pink ranger on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as well as Julie Emrick on WB’s Felicity). Felicity Huffman stars as the titular character in the film, which will mark the first time the Desperate Housewives alumna will be seen onscreen since her release from an 11-day federal prison stint her role in the college bribery scheme last October.

The pic, which shot in 2018 and had its world premiere at last year’s Toronto Film Festival, is set to roll out on digital platforms May 1. Additional co-stars include Anastasia Phillips, Clark Johnson, Lauren Holly, Aaron Ashmore, and Kristian Bruun

Joanne Sarazen penned the screenplay. It revolves around Tammy, a charismatic, yet self-destructive mother to 35-year-old Catherine (Phillips), whose role as a caregiver changes when Tammy is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Catherine eventually recruits a talk show agent to help profit from her mother’s miserable life story. But as Tammy’s death becomes her daughter’s only way out, one problem stands in her way: Tammy just won’t die.

Jessica Adams and Harry Cherniak produced the project.

“We are thrilled to be releasing Tammy’s Always Dying as it contains a stellar performance from Felicity Huffman that was lauded by audiences at TIFF” said Berry Meyerowitz, co-president of Quiver.

