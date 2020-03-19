‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Crew Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A crew member on the set of CBS’ crime drama FBI: Most Wanted has tested positive for coronavirus, Deadline has confirmed. It’s the latest entertainment industry case in a pandemic that has now passed 200,000 cases worldwide and killed nearly 10,000.

Production had been shut down since March 12. The midseason series had some episodes to finish shooting as it had a 16-episode order, rather than the typical 13.

Some cast and crew of the series from Dick Wolf Production and Universal TV had direct contact with the unidentified crewmember and were informed by human resources about the positive test. Director Lexi Alexander, who said she was told Wednesday, has been vocal on Twitter that they were not informed quickly enough.

“A Human Resource person just called to tell me that someone on the crew of my last job tested positive for Covid 19,” she wrote in a series of posts yesterday. “Then she casually told me not to worry that I’m probably not infected. I’m furious…and as so many times in this industry, I don’t know who to turn to.”

Alexander, who said she had not been tested, added more later:

“Again…I’m not worried about me. If every company downplays this in fear of lawsuits or because they have to carry medical expenses, we are not going to make it. Doesn’t anybody get that? This isn’t about individuals anymore.

“Here is another thing. She told me they are only calling the 6-10 people they thought had been in contact with this crew member. Excuse me…do you not know how a virus works? If I was one of them, as the director, the entire crew and cast is now affected.”

A Human Resource person just called to tell me that someone on the crew of my last job tested positive for Covid 19. Then she casually told me not to worry that I’m probably not infected. I’m furious…and as so many times in this industry, I don’t know who to turn to. — Lexi Alexander (@Lexialex) March 18, 2020

Production on CBS’ FBI: Most Wanted and its flagship FBI were halted last week as most current TV shoots were shuttered due to coronavirus concerns. The pair were part of a swath of NBCUniversal series being shut down including all of Wolf’s dramas still in production — Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D, Chicago Med and Law & Order: SVU, as well as New Amsterdam and Superstore, all from Universal TV.

