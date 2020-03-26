‘FBI’ & ‘Chicago’ Crossover Set: Here Is Which Actor From Dick Wolf’s NBC Franchise Is Joining His CBS One

The long-rumored multi-network crossover between Dick Wolf series is a reality. On Wolf Entertainment’s Web site and social media channels Wednesday night, the company posted a photo featuring Chicago P.D. star Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton alongside FBI star Zeeko Zaki as Agent Zidan on the set of the CBS drama series.

The crossover was set up on the Wednesday March 25 episode of Chicago P.D. on NBC, in which Hailey Upton (Spiridakos) was dispatched by her commanding officer Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) to serve a temporary assignment at the New York bureau of the FBI. She will work on her assignment in a guest-starring appearance on the next episode of CBS’ FBI.

“Tracy’s character is a fan favorite, and I’m extraordinarily happy to be shining an even greater ;light on her and gaining new fans along the way before she returns to Chicago P.D,” said Wolf, executive producer of t\he FBI and Chicago franchises.

The king of building universes within drama franchises where characters move seamlessly between shows, Wolf had been eyeing the next milestone in crossovers where two different networks are involved.

When Wolf in January announced the first two-hour crossover event for his two FBI series, the mothership and freshman FBI: Most Wanted, which aired last night, he hinted at potential crossovers with other series, such as Chicago PD, despite the fact that they are on a different network. “Stay tuned… It’s going to get very interesting,” he said