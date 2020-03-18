‘Fauda’ Season 3 Gets Netflix Premiere Date

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has set an April premiere date for Season 3 of Israeli thriller series Fauda. The third season bows April 16 in all territories where Netflix is available, excluding France and French-speaking territories (June 4) and Israel (June 25).

The 12-episode series is presented bilingually in Hebrew and Arabic with subtitles.

Created by Lior Raz, who also stars, and Avi Issacharoff, Fauda (Arabic for “chaos”) tells the story of an undercover unit in the Israeli Defense Forces, focusing on top Israeli agent, Doron Kavillio (Raz). In Season 3, Kavillio is deep undercover in the West Bank, posing as an Israeli Arab boxing instructor in a sports club belonging to a low-level Hamas member. Following numerous, deadly clashes with Hamas and a tragic incident that all but shatters the team’s morale, Doron and the team find themselves in unfamiliar territory: Gaza.

The cast also includes Ala Dakka, Khalifa Natour, Itzik Cohen, Marina Maximilian, Jacob Zada Daniel, Idan Amedi, Doron Ben David, Boaz Konforty, Rona-Lee Shimon, Reef Neeman and George Iskandar

Raz and Issacharoff executive produce. Trotem Shamir directs. Noah Stollman also is a writer, along with Michal Aviram, Yuval Yefet, Maayan Oz and Sari Azoulay Turgeman. Liat Benasuly-Amit is a producer. Fauda is produced by yes TV and Benasuly Productions.