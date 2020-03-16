‘Fargo’: FX Pushing Season 4 Premiere Date Due To Production Shutdown Over Coronavirus Pandemic

FX Networks just announced that it is positioning the premiere of the fourth installment of Fargo starring Chris Rock because of the suspension of production related to the coronavirus pandemic. Season 4 will no longer premiere on its previously scheduled date of April 19 and will no longer be eligible for the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards. A new premiere date will be determined once production resumes.

Fargo is the first in what is expected to be a wave of shows which have not yet premiered their upcoming seasons whose production has been halted or delayed because of COVID-19. The previously announced premiere dates for those series will be pushed, creating a void on networks’ and streamers’ schedules. in the next couple of months. It is a lot trickier for shows that have started airing their new seasons, and those seasons’ filming has now been put on hold.

Physical production had been completed on eight of the ten episodes ordered for Fargo’s fourth season, we hear. The new installment will not air in the 2019-2020 Emmy qualifying cycle, but the network hopes it will air later this year in 2020.

Created, written, directed and executive produced by Noah Hawley, who also serves as showrunner, Season 4 of the anthology series headlined by Rock is set in 1950 in Kansas City, MO. The locale serves as the crossroads and collisions of two migrations — Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, and African Americans who left the south in great numbers to escape Jim Crow, both fighting for a piece of the American dream. In Kansas City, two criminal syndicates — one Italian, led by Donatello Fadda, one African American, led by Loy Cannon (Rock) — have struck an uneasy peace, which the heads of both families have cemented by trading their youngest sons.

Cast also includes Timothy Olyphant, Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Salvatore Esposito, Andrew Bird, Jeremie Harris, Gaetano Bruno, Anji White, Francesco Acquaroli,, E’myri Crutchfield, Amber Midthunder, Uzo Aduba and new series regular James Vincent Meredith.

Joel & Ethan Coen and Warren Littlefield serve as executive producers with Hawley. Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions.