‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ & ‘King Richard’ Warner Bros. Productions Are Also On Hiatus: Coronavirus

We just heard that Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts 3 will not be commencing production in London tomorrow due to safety in the current coronavirus climate. In addition, the studio’s Will Smith tennis drama King Richard, which was filming in Los Angeles, is also temporarily stopping.

It has yet to be determined when both shoots will resume.

King Richard, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, follows how tennis superstars Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (Demi Singleton) became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams (Smith). Jon Bernthal, Liev Schreiber and Dylan McDermott also star. King Richard is set to open the Wednesday before Thanksgiving on Nov. 25.

Fantastic Beasts 3, directed by David Yates, is the continuing story in the Harry Potter spinoff feature series from franchise creator J.K. Rowling, picking up where the second installment left off. Fantastic Beasts 3 is set to open on Nov. 12, 2021.

As with the first two films, the third will take place on new continents, exploring wizarding cultures across the globe. The first Fantastic Beasts film was set in 1927 NYC, the second in Paris and the third film will be set in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The first two movies in the series have grossed $1.47 billion worldwide. Returning are Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore and Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald along with Ezra Miller (Credence / Aurelius Dumbledore), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski), Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein) and Jessica Williams as Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks.

Yesterday, we exclusively told you that Warners closed down the UK shoot of Matt Reeves’ The Batman for at least two weeks until the whole coronavirus situation calms down.

Earlier this week, Deadline broke the global news that the studio’s Baz Luhrmann Elvis Presley movie in Gold Coast, Australia was put on hold as that pic’s star Tom Hanks, and his wife Rita Wilson, were diagnosed with the coronavirus. In the wake of that news, Hanks has taken to social media, in addition to his sons Colin and Chet, telling the world that they’re managing and in good spirits.