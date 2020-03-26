‘Family Guy’ Characters Stewie And Brian Deliver A Podcast, Courtesy Of Seth MacFarlane

We’re all going a little stir crazy from the quarantine, as are Family Guy’s Stewie and Brian. They’ve already played Trival Pursuit, Candyland and Sorry! the latter surely a sign that they are getting a little desperate.

So naturally, they decide to do a podcast about current events to amuse themselves. There’s even a half-hearted attempt at pulling a Gal Gadot, with Brian launching a version of John Lennon’s Imagine. But thankfully, it’s quickly scrapped.

Seth MacFarlane, who does the voices for the characters on the animated show, generously donated his Instagram for their musings. Check out the entire dialogue below.