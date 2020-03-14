‘Family Feud’ Shuts Down, ‘America’s Got Talent’ Wraps Auditions Early, ‘American Idol’ Live Shows Uncertain As Fremantle Monitors Coronavirus Crisis

Fremantle’s syndicated game show Family Feud has become the latest entertainment TV program to suspend production in response to the fast growing coronavirus pandemic. The Fremantle series had switched to tapings without an audience Thursday.

Fremantle’s America’s Got Talent, which also went audience-less Thursday, has been taping auditions with judges in Los Angeles since March 2. Filming was supposed to continue through March 20 but will be cut short as of today, March 14. If conditions improve, there is an option for some or all of the remaining auditions to be taped in April.

The company’s ABC reality series American idol is currently on hiatus as pre-taped audition rounds are airing. The singing competition is slated to start live show production in April though that may be impacted by the spread of COVID-19. A decision will be made closer to the scheduled production start date.

Fremantle is closely monitoring the situation and, like many other media companies, is encouraging working remotely to help minimize large gatherings of people.