The iconic Beverly Hills restaurant Nate ‘N Al’s is closing, possibly forever, tomorrow, according to a report.

The restaurant was reportedly on the ropes in 2018 before it was bought by a consortium led by Irving Azoff and his wife, Shelli, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and other Los Angeles celebrities.

The restaurant was going to move to another location after its current building was sold, but that never happened. It originally opened in 1945 and was owned by friends Al Mendelson and Nate Rimer.

The restaurant has been one of the most famous in Los Angeles, and many major stars were regulars in its booths. It was also featured in the 1957 film Pal Joey and in an episode of HBO’s Entourage.

There remains a glimmer of hope that Nate ‘n Al’s could be revived in some form, according to a source familiar with the restaurant’s operations. But when that might happen is unknown, and the hiatus could be lengthy.