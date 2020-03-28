Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

The Cameron Boyce Foundation Donates To The Actors Fund, Inner City Arts In Memory Of Teen Star’s Legacy

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Jeffrey Katzenberg On Launching Quibi Amid A Pandemic & More: The Deadline Q&A

Read the full story

Famed Nate ‘N Al’s Deli In Beverly Hills Is Closing, Possibly Forever, On Sunday – Report

Pinterest

The iconic Beverly Hills restaurant Nate ‘N Al’s is closing, possibly forever, tomorrow, according to a report.

The restaurant was reportedly on the ropes in 2018 before it was bought by a consortium led by Irving Azoff and his wife, Shelli, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and other Los Angeles celebrities.

The restaurant was going to move to another location after its current building was sold, but that never happened. It originally opened in 1945 and was owned by friends Al Mendelson and Nate Rimer.

The restaurant has been one of the most famous in Los Angeles, and many major stars were regulars in its booths. It was also featured in the 1957 film Pal Joey and in an episode of HBO’s Entourage.

There remains a glimmer of hope that Nate ‘n Al’s could be revived in some form, according to a source familiar with the restaurant’s operations. But when that might happen is unknown, and the hiatus could be lengthy.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad