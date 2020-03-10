Disney Halts ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Prague Shoot Over Coronavirus Concerns

EXCLUSIVE: Another high-profile coronavirus casualty. After the government of Prague closed schools and placed other restrictions on event and travel, the Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier from Marvel has shut down production there because of concerns over the virus, whose global spread has the entire world on alert. The show stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as the title characters, and is a spinoff from the Captain America and Avengers films.

The show has been shooting for months in Atlanta, but they began a short shoot in Prague last Friday that was to be completed in about a week. Today, the studio shut down the production and called everybody home to Atlanta. No word at the moment whether the show will return to Prague, but it seems unlikely.

This is the second time the series has been interrupted by real events: plans to shoot in Puerto Rico in January were squashed because of a 6.4 magnitude earthquake along its southern coast, reportedly the island’s biggest in a century.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premieres on Disney + in August.