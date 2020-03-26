Click to Skip Ad
Facebook Watch Orders Lifestyle Series Starring Karrueche Tran Of 'Claws' & Renews Malika & Khadijah Haqq's 'Side By Side' From Kin

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Facebook Watch is doubling down on its relationship with lifestyle producer Kin, ordering a new series starring ClawsKarrueche Tran and renewing Side by Side from Keeping Up with the Kardashian co-stars Malika & Khadijah Haqq.

Kin, which started as a YouTube multi-channel network, is making Just a Sip with Tran, who has also starred in Fox’s Deputy. The actress will explain how she got to where she is today from her Vietnamese-African American upbringing to her career as a personal stylist. She will also offer tips on fashion, food, and fitness.

Side by Side, which accrued nearly half a million views per episode during its first season, is also returning for a second season in May. It follows the pair at different stages of their life; Khadijah is a married mother of three, while Malika found out last year she’s pregnant with her first child.

Elsewhere, Kin is making Nine to Wine starring The Bachelor’s Kaitlyn Bristowe. The show, which will launch on Facebook Watch, YouTube, and IGTV, will follow her transformation into self-made entrepreneur with multiple lifestyle businesses and will look at her empire, her love life and her passion for food, wine and travel.

Michael Wayne, CEO of Kin, said, “There’s high demand for quality lifestyle programming across the board—on social platforms like Facebook Watch as well as more traditional platforms like cable television. Kin continues to be successful delivering world-class shows to our fast-growing women’s audience wherever they are watching. We are thrilled to launch our latest shows with Kaitlyn and Karrueche who both are incredibly talented and completely align with the Kin brand.”

