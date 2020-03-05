Facebook Closes Seattle Office After WorkerTests Positive For Coronavirus

A Seattle office of another tech giant is being affected by the fast-spreading coronavirus,

A contractor has been diagnosed with the COVID-19. The company notified employees of the diagnosis in a memo Wednesday night and informed then that Facebook’s Stadium East office will be closed until at March 9. Staffers are encouraged to work from home until the end of March.

The Facebook employee who had contracted the virus was last in the Seattle office on Feb. 21.

“A contractor based in our Stadium East office has been diagnosed with the COVID-19,” a company spokesperson said in a statement released to the media Wednesday night. “We’ve notified our employees and are following the advice of public health officials to prioritize everyone’s health and safety.”

Yesterday, Amazon notified its staff that an employees from its South Lake Union complex in Seattle had tested positive for the coronavirus.