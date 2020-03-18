Click to Skip Ad
Facebook Giving $100M To Small Businesses, Cracking Down On Fake Coronavirus News

Facebook said Wednesday will give $100 million to 30,000 small businesses in more than 30 countries in an effort to boost the global economy during the coronavirus pandemic and is working with the World Health Organization to remove fake news about the virus from its platforms.

“These are unprecedented times, maybe the defining time of the century, and small businesses all around the world are really struggling,” the company’s chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg told CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King.

She said 140 million small businesses use Facebook platforms. They can apply for help by logging on and explaining what their business is and how they plan to use the funds.

The WHO partnership aims “to make sure information is correct [and] debunk claims that are false,” Sandberg said. “We are definitely always vigilant but this goes one step further.”

“In this area, we’ve gone one step further and we’re removing things quickly if they’re harmful. I also think there’s a lot of information people need. They need information about local school closings. They need information with local health organizations,” Sandberg said. “I wanna be really clear. For this crisis, any fake information is down. It is down no matter who the source is. It can be a politician, it can be anyone. If it’s harmful and it’s fake, it’s down.”

She said there are cases of coronavirus at Facebook but declined to say how many. “They are young, they are doing well so far. We are protecting people’s privacy, just doing everything we can to help people.”

