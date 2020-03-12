‘F9’ Speeds Away From Memorial Day Weekend Global Day & Date Release As Coronavirus Looks To Take Toll On Global Box Office

We informed you prior this was a possibility and now Universal’s F9 is also shifting its May 22 global day and date release as the world becomes embattled by the coronavirus outbreak. F9 will now open on April 2, 2021. The news was announced on F9 handles this morning.

The news comes this morning in the wake of Paramount postponing its global launch of A Quiet Place Part II less than a week before it was to open abroad, and a week out from domestic.

The amount of global P&A that has been spent on both films is extreme, and this was a hard decision for Universal to make, but one that is the best economically for the film in the long run given how China is a linchpin market to the franchise. The previous chapter Fate of the Furious repped the biggest global opening in Universal’s history with $541.9M with China delivering close to $185M of that number. The film went on to make $1.236 billion worldwide.

Again, this is very hard for Uni as F9 amassed a huge wattage coming out of Super Bowl, where Uni dropped the pic’s first trailer (4-min) over the course of the the Big Game weekend, further pumped by a Miami concert with the pic’s stars and soundtrack performers, amounting to well over 439M views in the first six-days. I

For the last three Fast films, international grosses have accounted for 79% of worldwide box office, and no other billion-dollar franchise is as Asia-reliant. The APAC (Asia Pacific) region, where moviegoing has been most heavily impacted by COVID-19, accounted for 56% of international box office over the last three Fast & Furious films (Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, Hobbs & Shaw).

