ESPN Fills The Coronavirus Sports Gap With Friday Night Selection Of Disney Films

No sports? No problem, says ESPN, which will air a selection of Disney sports films as part of its Friday night programming starting this Friday. The schedule will help bridge the gap created by the hiatus of most major sports events while the nation hunkers down to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

First up at bat is The Rookie, timed to MLB’s postponed Opening Week. The film tells the story of high school baseball coach Jim Morris, who became the oldest rookie in the major league.

Continuing the following Friday, April 3rd, timed to the traditional NCAA Final Four weekend, will be Glory Road, the true story of future Hall of Fame coach Don Haskins, who started history’s first all-African American lineup in college basketball.

Additional films on the schedule include Miracle, Invincible, Secretariat and The Greatest Game Ever Played. Additional air dates will be announced.