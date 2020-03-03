Eric Petersen To Star In ‘Kevin Can F*** Himself’; Mary Hollis Inboden & Alex Bonifer Also Cast In AMC Series

EXCLUSIVE: Eric Petersen (Kirstie) has been cast as the male lead opposite Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy in AMC’s dark comedy series Kevin Can F*** Himself. Mary Hollis Inboden (The Real O’Neals) and Alex Bonifer (Superstore) also have joined the project, from Valerie Armstrong, Rashida Jones and Will McCormack and AMC Studios.

Photo: Ian Daniel McLaren

Photo: paul Smith

Created and executive produced by Armstrong, Kevin Can F*** Himself probes the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the sitcom wife (Murphy). It looks to break television convention and ask what the world looks like through her eyes. Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the formats will inform one another as we imagine what happens when the sitcom wife escapes her confines, and takes the lead in her own life.

Murphy plays Kevin’s wife Allison, a woman who escapes her confines and discovers her rage. Petersen plays Allison’s self-centered husband Kevin, a cable guy of no ambitions.

Mary Hollis plays Patty, Kevin and Allison’s neighbor. Bonifer plays Neil, Patty’s brother and Kevin’s best friend.

Kevin Can F*** Himself was developed under AMC’s “scripts-to-series” model, which employs the opening of a writers’ rooms to develop and produce multiple scripts for a potential series which, in success, leads to a straight-to-series order.

Craig DiGregorio serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jones and McCormack executive produce through Le Train Train.

Petersen was a series regular on the TV Land comedy series Kirstie and appeared in Coen Brothers’ Netflix film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. His Broadway credits include School of Rock and Shrek: The Musical. Petersen is repped by TalentWorks and Haven Entertainment.

Inboden recently co-starred on the Lifetime series American Princess. Before that she co-starred on the ABC family comedy series The Real O’Neals. Inboden has recently recurred on HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones and NBC’s Good Girls and appeared in the Netflix movie Marriage Story. She is repped by Gersh, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Bonifer, a member of the Groundlings Sunday Company dic an arc on NBC’s Superstore. He is repped by AKA Talent Agency, Working Entertainment and attorney Steve Younger.