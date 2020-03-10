Eric Korsh Named President Of Scout Productions

After more than a decade, Eric Korsh is coming back to Scout Productions and he will be stepping into the position of President. Scout founders David Collins and Michael Williams made the announcement of Korsh’s return at a time when the company has a growing slate of new projects.

During his initial tenure a the Emmy and Oscar-winning Scout Productions, Korsh ran operations during the original run of Queer Eye on Bravo. He officially rejoined the company at the beginning of the year. In his new position, Korsh will be overseeing content and strategy as Scout broadens its client base, expands into documentaries, diversifies its revenue streams based on its IP, and forays into digital and brand content.

“Eric is the perfect person to guide Scout at this time in our evolution,” said Collins. “He is not only intimately familiar with our company but his experience, especially his time at Mashable and Digitas, will be critical as we lay out a strategic vision for growth.”

“In the few months since I joined, we’ve been fortunate enough to have our network and streaming partners announce this handful of series, and we’ll see the fruits of that labor soon as our new shows launch across the spring and summer,” said Korsh. “And the creative team is just getting warmed up.”

Korsh recently launched and led two global digital studio. He was the first US hire for French startup Jellysmack (formerly Keli Network), a creative social video company that quickly reached three-billion video views per month in multiple languages across Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. Prior to that, Korsh launched Mashable Studios, where he oversaw the creation of all original editorial video and branded content for the digital publisher.

Scout’s revival of Queer Eye won back-to-back Primetime Emmy Award wins for Outstanding Structured Reality Program. The company’s slate also include the upcoming unscripted series Legendary and The Greatest Space, for HBO Max, the LGBTQ history doc Equal, The Quest for Disney+, Tirdy Works for truTV and, of course, the new season of Queer Eye at Netflix.