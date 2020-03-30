Entertainment Industry Parents Helping L.A. Healthcare Workers, Restaurants During Coronavirus Crisis

Some entertainment industry parents are doing their part to help Los Angeles healthcare workers and local restaurants amid the coronavirus crisis.

Help Feed the Frontlines Fighting COVID-19 in L.A. is an organization co-founded by some local moms and a dad many of whom work in the entertainment industry, whose children attend Kenter Canyon Elementary School in Brentwood. The goal is to provide healthcare workers a nutritious lunch and dinner for as long as the coronavirus crisis lasts, while supporting local restaurants affected by the viral pandemic.

Founded by Discovery Networks executive Erin Arend, Nora Skinner, former SVP Original Programming, Drama Series at HBO, Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden, Horizon Media’s Shannon Pruitt and Magnet Companies’ Jeff Berman, Help Feed The Frontlines has partnered with World Central Kitchen and Chef Brooke Williamson of Playa Provisions in the endeavor. They aim to feed nearly 1,000 critical care workers across seven LA hospitals, with a goal to cover the more-than-thousands of medical workers expected to be on the COVID-19 front line. Participating hospitals include Kaiser Permanente, UCLA Santa Monica, UCLA Reagan, Providence St Johns, USC, Cedars Sinai and Martin Luther King Jr Community Hospital.

The organization has set up a GoFundMe page for donations, which so far has raised more than $161,000 toward its $3 million goal. Producer Bill Simmons has donated $150,000 toward the effort, and Los Angeles Laker Anthony David has created a $250,000 match campaign with the Lakers and Lineage Logistics.