Entertainment Industry Foundation Launches COVID-19 Response Fund

The Entertainment Industry Foundation has launched the COVID-19 Response Fund to help those affected by the coronavirus crisis.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, our own community has been impacted tremendously. Productions have halted, many displaced workers have found themselves without pay or medical care, and live entertainment is at a standstill. Every aspect of the entertainment business has been disrupted,” the foundation said in a statement.

The organization said the fund will provide relief to those who work in the entertainment industry who are most vulnerable to the effects of the economic crisis. Funds also will support the public health response to the threat posed by this virus including the prevention, detection, and treatment of new cases of COVID-19.

“As a partner to the entertainment industry, we are here for those in need in a time of crisis, whether it be a natural disaster or a global pandemic,” said EIF President and CEO Nicole Sexton. “Together, we can help to ease the financial pressure that is felt by so many in our community and beyond as we navigate these next few weeks and months.”

The foundation said 30- and 60-second radio spots providing vital health information were recorded by Dr. Phil and provided to more than 12,000 radio stations across the U.S. for immediate airing.

EIF also is utilizing resources from the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins University with the latest recommendation on keeping safe and healthy via social media posts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Donations can be made here.