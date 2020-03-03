Endeavor To Invest In Online Community Content Platform Tongal

Endeavor is among the investors in online community content platform Tongal.

The platform, which has struck partnerships with the likes of NBCUniversal, National Geographic, Warner Bros and Simon Cowell, has raised $13M investment led by global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners.

Last year, Endeavor began leveraging the Tongal platform and creative community to develop video content, podcasts and series across a number of its businesses.

Tongal will use the money to expand its platform and further invest in technology and infrastructure that connects talent.

“I’m proud to have Endeavor join our investors at Insight Partners to accelerate the growth of our platform business and further advance our community and the content they are creating,” said James DeJulio, Tongal Co-Founder and CEO. “It’s the perfect combination of an amazing financial partner and amazing strategic partner.”

“Tongal has become a differentiated marketing tool helping global brands reach and target their customers through innovative and authentic content, with the end goal of increasing ROI and brand awareness,” added Jeff Lieberman, Managing Director at Insight Partners. “We are excited to continue our investment in Tongal as they scale their technology and infrastructure to create ongoing connections between emerging talent and the world’s most valuable brands.”