Endeavor Impact Plans Campaign, Programming, Donation For International Women’s Day

Endeavor Impact will host international programming for all employees throughout March and launch a global social media campaign today in support of International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8. As part of the campaign, Endeavor will donate $5 to support UNICEF’s women and girls’ education programs for every employee post shared.

In Los Angeles, Endeavor Impact is hosting a Women in Entertainment Panel with female agents and executives at Endeavor slated to discuss leadership and reflect on their respective successes. Panelists include WME agents Ashley Holland and Elyse Scherz, WME Partner Cori Wellins, Endeavor Content Partner Christine D’Souza Gelb, and WME Literary Packaging co-head Sylvie Rabineau, moderated by Endeavor’s head of social impact, Romola Ratnam.

At a financial equality-focused ‘Lunch + Learn,’ Tracy Gray, founder of the non-profit We Are Enough will share the importance of investing in businesses owned and led by women. We Are Enough aims to galvanize women to harness their power with the money they already have. Employees will have the opportunity to use their volunteer time off on March 25 to support Alexandria House, a transitional residence which provides safe and supportive housing for women and children.

To wrap up the celebratory month, Endeavor CMO Bozoma Saint John will host a panel and conversation for employees on March 30.

Endeavor Impact will host similar events in New York, including a “Women at Endeavor” panel on leadership and success in sports and entertainment. 160over90 EVP Samantha Stark will moderate the panel, featuring Miss Universe President Paula Shugart, WME agent Sharon Chang, IMG Media Rights and Distribution SVP Hillary Mandel, and Endeavor’s Chief Human Resources Officer Kerry Chandler.

At a Lunch + Learn organized in partnership with UNICEF, program specialists will discuss the challenges women and girls around the world are facing, specifically regarding child marriage. A service opportunity on March 23 will allow employees to volunteer at an after-school event supporting the women and children at WIN (Women in Need), the largest provider of family shelter and supportive housing in New York City.

In Atlanta, there will be a service opportunity available to all employees on behalf of Helping Mamas Inc., Georgia’s baby supply bank. Employees will assemble kits of essential items for new and expecting mothers.

St. Louis-based employees will volunteer at nonprofit Girls Inc. to host an after-school event offering literacy activities. Girls Inc. aims to focus on the combination of long-lasting mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment, and research-based programming equips girls to navigate gender, economic, and social barriers, and grow up healthy, educated, and independent.

In Nashville, employees will assist at Thistle Farms, an organization dedicated to helping women survivors recover and heal from trafficking, prostitution, and addiction.

London-based employees will have a breakfast hosted by a female executive on Tuesday, March 10 in celebration of International Women’s Day, along with a screening of Toni Morrison’s The Pieces I Am, followed by a panel discussion with Justina Omokhua, SVP, Marketing at Endeavor, and Afua Hirsch, lawyer, writer, and war correspondent on Thursday, March 12.

A “Women in Music” panel featuring WME’s Lucy Dickins, Kara James, and Caroline Simionescu-Marin will take place on March 13. Throughout the month, employees will hold a donation drive for Smart Works, an organization offering gently used apparel to help women enter or return to the workplace with confidence.

Employees in Atlanta, St. Louis, and Nashville will be invited to enjoy treats from female-owned shops such as Da Vinci’s Donuts, Café at Thistle Farms, and The Sweet Divine. They’ll use the time to celebrate the contributions of advancements of women across the world while engaging in meaningful conversations with colleagues about equality.

IMG Academy staff, based in Bradenton, Florida, will host a ‘HER’ brunch on Sunday, March 8th for students, coaches, and staff.

In Philadelphia, on Thursday, March 12, a “Women in Marketing” panel will feature female leaders from Philadelphia-based businesses. Throughout the month, employees will be encouraged to participate in the service opportunities and donation drive on behalf of Women Against Abuse, which provides services to people experiencing intimate partner violence in Philadelphia.

In Melbourne, Sydney, and Townsville, employees will have a celebratory lunch provided by local, female-owned businesses, such as Dinner on the Table.