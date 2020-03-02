Endeavor Content Hires Tamara Rothenberg To Focus On Kids, Family & YA Programming

EXCLUSIVE: Tamara Rothenberg has joined Endeavor Content’s TV Advisory group, where she will focus on children’s, family and young adult programming across the firm’s portfolio.

Previously, Rothenberg was a consultant for Disney, where she worked on original movies for Disney Channel and Disney+.

Prior to that, she was an executive at Netflix, launching original series including Free Rein, Alexa & Katie, Hilda and The Magic School Bus: Rides Again. She also identified and participated in greenlighting the successful YA movie The Kissing Booth and the upcoming animated family feature My Father’s Dragon.

“Tamara’s experience as a creative executive, her business acumen, and her experience in both the traditional and streaming worlds make her uniquely suited to spearhead our programming efforts in children’s, family, and young adult programming,” said Endeavor Content co-presidents Graham Taylor and Chris Rice.

Rothenberg will focus on building upon the success of deals like the Roald Dahl deal Endeavor Content brokered with Netflix last year, identifying compelling long-term IP and maximizing opportunities in the children’s and family space.