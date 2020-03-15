‘Empire’, ‘Pose’, ‘Queen Of the South’, ‘The Resident’ & ‘American Housewife’ Shut Down Over Coronavirus

Several more series produced by Disney Television Studios have suspended production as the coronavirus health crises deepens, and that includes the final season of Empire.

As of Saturday, March 14, stopping production are Fox dramas Empire and The Resident, produced by DTS’ 20th Century Fox TV; FX’s Pose, from DTS’ Fox 21; USA Network’s Queen Of the South, also from Fox 21; and ABC comedy American Housewife, from DTS’ ABC Studios. They join Grey’s Anatomy (ABC/ABC Studios) and Genius: Aretha (Nat Geo/Fox 21), which were shut down Friday.

A number of DTS series, including 20th TV’s 9-1-1 and Modern Family and ABC Studios‘ black-ish, already had wrapped their seasons.

Cable series have more flexibility, and neither Pose nor Queen of the South‘s season in production have launched on TV. But broadcast series are on a tight production schedule as they film new episodes as the current seasons are already airing.

Finishing a season is important for fans who have invested a lot of time following their favorite series, especially for dramas with continuous storytelling. I hear the hope is for Empire and The Resident to go back and complete production when possible.

Empire only had a couple of weeks left to wrap its final season. The sprawling hip-hop family drama has been building toward a series finale, which has not been shot yet.