Live Emmy FYC Events Canceled By TV Academy Amid Coronavirus Closures

The TV Academy said Thursday that it has suspended its live Emmy For Your Consideration events and instead move to a live-streamed or pre-recorded model for the full TV awards season as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Hollywood business.

“FYC events will be livestreamed or recorded without an audience,” the TV Academy said in a statement. “This requirement is being implemented for the safety and health of ALL participants and is in effect for ALL Emmy For Your Consideration Events (throughout the country) during the entire FYC season (through June 14, 2020).”

The Academy said the annual FYC events, are a staple of Emmy campaigning, “will be made available for viewing via partner sites, social platforms and on the Television Academy’s hosted events page.” Recorded events will be available on either the partner’s FYC site or on the Academy’s FYC platform.

The Academy, which said it has been reviewing recommendations from the California Department of Public Health and the New York Department of Health, also said it is suspending all member activities (events, peer group meetings andd screenings) for the months of March and April.

The Emmy timeline, which has not been impacted at this time, includes first phase of Emmy voting running June 15-June 29, with nominations to be announced July 14. Final voting is August 17-31,

with the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony on September 12-13 and the Primetime Emmys on September 20 live on ABC.