Emmanuel ‘Chivo’ Lubezki Set As DP On David O Russell’s New Regency Pic With Christian Bale, Michael B. Jordan, Margot Robbie

EXCLUSIVE: Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki is signing on to be the cinematographer on David O. Russell’s new untitled New Regency film. The pic is untitled and the logline is being kept under wraps, but Christian Bale, Michael B. Jordan and Margot Robbie are so far set to star in a film expected to begin production sometimes in the spring. It is based on an original idea by the multi-hyphenate writer-director-producer.

Deadline doesn’t often make a fuss about a Director of Photography taking on a movie, but Lubezki has won the Academy Award three times in his last six outings, starting with Gravity and then Birdman and The Revenant. He worked with New Regency on the latter two features, as well as Carne y Arena, the virtual reality installation that explored the human condition and challenges facing immigrants. All three were directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu.

Matthew Budman will produce the film with Russell. Lubezki is repped by ICM Partners.